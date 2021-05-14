This GTA pop-up takes chicken sandwiches to another level

The GTA just got a new chicken pop-up spot that takes classic chicken dishes and spices them up to make the ultimate meal.

The Chicken Cartel is located at 1300 Britannia Road East in Mississauga and specializes in savoury sandwiches, wraps, and pot pies made with Halal chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicken Cartel (@thechickencartel_to)

“El Jefe” is a must-try sammy on their menu. It’s made with braised chicken with chiles in adobo, avocado spread, cotija cheese, black bean puree, fresh veggie, tajin, pepita, all in a bolillo bun.

Their menu also consists of fully-loaded fries and “Hitman Cobs,” their take on good old corn on the cob.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicken Cartel (@thechickencartel_to)

For a limited time only, The Chicken Cartel has a special promo for its wraps, sandwiches, and pot pies for $10.

If you’re eager to place an order, you can call ahead for pick up or order via Uber Eats for delivery.

They’re open from Thursday to Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The Chicken Cartel

Address: 1300 Britannia Road East

Hours: Thursday to Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.