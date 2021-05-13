This Toronto eatery serves authentic Southeast Asian cuisine in rice bowls

This Southeast Asian restaurant serves authentic food in Toronto’s midtown and the best part is, it’s all layered on a fluffy bowl of rice.

Yaksha is located at 2109 1/2 Yonge Street and offers large bowls with meaty or vegan options.

They have seven signature bowls on the menu like Chiangmi Trails, which come with lemongrass chicken, pineapple, charred sweet potatoes, edamame, red cabbage, sesame seed, cilantro, fried shallot, and tamarind sauce.

If you’re looking for a veggie option, try their Asian Vegan. It comes with stirred fried basil tofu, cinnamon basil, Asian slaw, red cabbage, edamame, corn, sesame seed, cilantro, fried shallot, and peanut satay sauce.

Orders can be placed online for takeout or delivery via Uber Eats. The bowls are pretty hefty so they’re worth the $13 bucks.

Address: 2109 1/2 Yonge Street

Hours: Every day from 12 pm to 8 pm, closed Tuesdays