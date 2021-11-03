A Toronto restaurant just won "Best Takeout" in Canada

Air Canada has released its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2021, and a Toronto spot won Best Takeout in Canada.

In association with OpenTable, Air Canada has put together a list with categories like best in fine dining, bar dining, and takeout.

Thanks to the list, compiled with the help of industry experts from across the country, many Canadian restaurants were able to be recognized.

In the Best Takeout category, Sunny’s Chinese in Toronto reigned champion.

Since its small beginnings and now with its own storefront to open next year, Sunny’s has grown and stood strong throughout the pandemic and found success with its delicious Chinese cuisine.

“Canada’s Best New Restaurants represent the vibrant culinary landscape of this country. We know how much people have missed restaurants over the past 18 months, and as part of our partnership with Air Canada, we are bringing a selection of unique bespoke Chef’s Menu experiences to diners at some of the most renowned and innovative restaurants in Canada,” said Matt Davis, District Director of OpenTable Canada.

“We are helping diners create meaningful moments around the table while also enjoying best-in-class hospitality.”

When it comes to Best Dining, Toronto also knows where it is at. Pompette on College Street came in first place for its modern French Bistro experience.

For the full list of winners, click here.