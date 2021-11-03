These are the pickiest cities in Canada according to Uber Eats

Uber Eats has been watching you! Well, the way you order and what you add to your cart, that is. The third annual Uber Eats Cravings Report is out, and Canadians are picky about their food.

There’s no denying that Uber Eats offers a much easier way to get your hands on your favourite foods from your favourite restaurants.

The new report released on Wednesday tallied the pickiest eaters across the country by city, based on who has the most detailed instructions.

Regina, Saskatchewan, comes in first place, followed by St. John’s, New Foundland, and Kelowna, British Columbia, in third.

As for the least picky, Toronto comes in eighth place; Gatineau, Quebec, in ninth; and Hamilton, Ontario, in 10th.

The report also highlights the most polite cities in Canada based on who says “please” and “thank you” the most.

Surprisingly Toronto didn’t make the list. But Nanaimo, British Columbia, sure did in first place at that.

Ottawa, Ontario, comes in second, followed by its neighbours Kingston, Ontario, in third.

Now for the big spenders, Uber Eats found the cities that tip the most.

Low and behold, three BC cities took first, second, and third place, respectively, Nanaimo, Victoria, and Kelowna.

The ranking also lists four Quebec cities, two from Alberta and one from Ontario.

You might also like: Starbucks is launching the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte this week

Popular fast-food sandwiches ranked from worst to best

Canadian star Dan Levy to host a new cooking show all about brunch

Staying on the topic of big spenders, Uber Eats also listed the cities with the most expensive order in the past year.

Someone in Vancouver placed an order worth $1,600. The ranking is followed by Montreal with $1,300 and Toronto with $1,200.

For the full report, you can check here and see what else Uber Eats has compiled for the year.