IKEA food delivery is now a thing and you can get it across Canada

IKEA has now made it easier for customers to get their hands on all the beloved classic Swedish dishes from the store’s restaurant.

Starting Wednesday, hungry customers can order their favourite IKEA dishes through DoorDash from participating stores across Canada.

“We know our customers look forward to an affordable meal at our IKEA Restaurant and we continue to find ways to become more convenient and accessible whether they prefer to dine-in or eat at home,” said an IKEA representative.

“Customers can order favourites like meatballs, Daim cake, Swedish Cider, and even kids meals to enjoy without having to start the car.”

On top of that, when orders for $20 or more come through, customers are eligible for a free Meatball Meal, or the option of plant ball or veggie ball alternatives. They will also be entered to win gift card prizes.

If you don’t live in the delivery range, do not fret, customers can always pre-order by selecting the pickup option on DoorDash.