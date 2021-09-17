A dazzling new light display is coming to the Bentway in Toronto

An immersive light and sound installation is coming to The Bentway in downtown Toronto this October.

It’s called Pulse Topology because the exhibit uses touchless technology to detect visitors’ heartbeats and twinkle in time with them. In this way, the art will change with every visit.

It was designed by Montreal-based Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Approximately 3,000 twinkling lights will take over a massive enclosed storage chamber beneath the Gardiner Expressway from October 2 to 31.

Event organizers hope the display will invite people to discover a “striking” industrial part of the city they haven’t explored before.

The suspended lights will create a landscape of upside-down mountains and valleys, all in tune with visitors’ hearts.

The best part? It’s completely free.

But due to COVID-19 capacity limits, guests are required to pre-register for tickets to reserve their desired time slot.

Tickets for October 2 to 16 became available on September 14, and tickets for the remaining slots between October 17 to 31 will become available on October 5.

Guests will need to show proof of immunization in accordance with Ontario’s vaccine passport rules, and wear masks while they’re inside.

Toronto is the second city that Pulse Topology has visited. It first launched at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary art in Kansas, where guests shared photos of themselves under the blanket of lights.

Where: The Bentway

When: October 2 to 31

Time: Bookable slots from 11:30 am to 9 pm on weekends and 4:30 to 9 pm on weekdays

How much: Free