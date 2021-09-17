What you need to know about Ontario's vaccine passports in Toronto

Ontario’s new vaccine certificate comes into effect on September 22, and the City of Toronto released details on Friday about what to expect.

Patrons hoping to enter restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, indoor swimming pools, casinos, concerts, and banquet halls will show their photo ID and vaccine receipt.

The system applies to everyone age 12 and up.

If Torontonians have concerns about certain businesses violating the rules, the City encourages them to call 311 for a by-law officer to investigate. The City says people should only call 911 if there’s an immediate threat such as a physical assault, crime in progress, or trespassing.

Toronto police have urged people to be “patient” as employees and customers get used to the new rules and asked that 911 only be called in emergencies.

The City also noted that vaccine certificates would be required to participate in many community centre programs, including:

Entering indoor fitness centres, weight rooms, and fitness classes

Participating in organized sports, dance, martial arts, and swim programs for patrons age 18 and older

Watching a sporting event at a recreation facility for those 12 and up

Certain exceptions apply. People are always able to enter a space to use the washroom without showing a vaccine passport.

Children under 18 are permitted to play organized sports without showing proof of vaccination.

People who fail to comply with the rules could face fines from $750 to $100,000, plus a year in jail if convicted under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Businesses in violation of rules could face fines up to $10 million.