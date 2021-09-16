Toronto's Immersive Klimt exhibit is opening its doors next month

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit is set to open its doors next month.

Immersive Klimt will begin welcoming guests into the lavish world of its namesake artist on October 21.

The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

“You will be mesmerized by explosions of colour, vivid patterns, and celebrations of the human condition,” a release from the exhibit’s producers reads.

“The colours, the shapes, the drama—Immersive Klimt is an art revolution.”

Spanning 500,000 cubic feet within the Toronto Star Building, the exhibit uses 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels to bring the artist’s iconic paintings to life.

The exhibit was created by Massimiliano Siccardi and produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the teams behind the world-renowned Immersive Van Gogh exhibit.

“Provocative, sensual and bold, Klimt’s art and subject matter pushed boundaries, exploring the human form in new, expressive ways,” producers wrote.

“From the streets of Imperial Vienna to the natural world of water lilies, vibrant blooms, and mermaids, to his acclaimed Golden Phase, lose yourself in the vivid imagery and bold colours of Immersive Klimt.”

Where: 1 Yonge Street

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Tickets: Will be available online in the coming weeks