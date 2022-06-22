EventsConcerts

Kehlani is coming to Toronto with her Blue Water Road Tour

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 22 2022, 4:19 pm
Kehlani is coming to Toronto with her Blue Water Road Tour
Kehlani (Bria Alysse/Live Nation)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Fri, June 24, 3:30pm

Toronto Craft Beer Festival
LetsStopAIDS booth at Pride Toronto StreetFair June 24 to June 26 2022

Fri, June 24, 7:00pm

LetsStopAIDS booth at Pride Toronto StreetFair June 24 to June 26 2022
Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: AN EPIC NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Sat, June 25, 12:00pm

Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: AN EPIC NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Union Summer - presented by TD

Mon, June 27, 11:00am

Union Summer - presented by TD

Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced her Blue Water Road Tour featuring special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates. The 28-city North American leg includes stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

Known for being blunt about life, longing, lust, and love, the Bay Area songstress has twice been nominated for a Grammy award in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” for the gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here” and “Best R&B Performance” for the platinum single “Distraction.”

She has collaborated with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, and Kyle, and has appeared on soundtracks for Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious

Recipient of the Billboard Women in Music “Rule Breaker” award, Kehlani has performed at Voodoo Music and Coachella.

Her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t came in at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, and ended 2020 on over 12 year-end lists including Billboard, Esquire, Hypebeast, Nylon, Seventeen, Spin, Stereogum, and The Guardian.

Tickets to see Kehlani at Budweiser Stage are available through Ticketmaster and start at $59.50.

Kehlani Toronto Concert

When: August 24
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto
Tickets: Starting at $59.50 — Available via Ticketmaster

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.