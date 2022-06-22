Kehlani is coming to Toronto with her Blue Water Road Tour

Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: AN EPIC NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced her Blue Water Road Tour featuring special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates. The 28-city North American leg includes stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

Known for being blunt about life, longing, lust, and love, the Bay Area songstress has twice been nominated for a Grammy award in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” for the gold-certified mixtape “You Should Be Here” and “Best R&B Performance” for the platinum single “Distraction.”

She has collaborated with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor, and Kyle, and has appeared on soundtracks for Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious.

Recipient of the Billboard Women in Music “Rule Breaker” award, Kehlani has performed at Voodoo Music and Coachella.

Her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t came in at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, and ended 2020 on over 12 year-end lists including Billboard, Esquire, Hypebeast, Nylon, Seventeen, Spin, Stereogum, and The Guardian.

Tickets to see Kehlani at Budweiser Stage are available through Ticketmaster and start at $59.50.

When: August 24

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $59.50 — Available via Ticketmaster