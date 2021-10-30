The Offspring and Simple Plan are coming to Toronto next year

Toronto is getting a pretty fly concert next year.

Punk rock group The Offspring are embarking on a Canada-wide tour in early 2022, and will be making a stop at Scotiabank Arena on February 8.

The Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) musicians will be accompanied on the 21-stop tour by Canadian rockers Simple Plan.

The Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is in support of The Offspring’s recently-released album of the same name. It kicks off in Moncton on January 27 and wraps in Vancouver on March 3.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said vocalist Dexter Holland.

“The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

🇨🇦 O CANADA 🇨🇦 It’s been a few years since we’ve been to the Great White North, so we’re taking our LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR to 21 cities coast to coast next year. Oh yeah, we’re bringing your boys @simpleplan with us! On sale Friday, November 5 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/8nIgQZ9T7r — The Offspring (@offspring) October 29, 2021

Formed in 1984, The Offspring achieved international success in the ’90s with the release of their album Smash. The multi-platinum band have sold over 40 million albums to date.

Montreal’s Simple Plan have won two JUNO Awards, released five albums, and played at the 2010 Winter Olympics since their 1999 formation.

“We grew up listening to [The Offspring’s] music and it will be such an honor and so much fun to share the stage with them again,” Simple Plan said

Tickets for the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour will go on sale on November 5 via Ticketmaster.