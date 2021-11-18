Jingle your bells at these holiday markets in Toronto

Let’s face it, the holidays are here, and as the weather starts to get colder and snow starts to fall in Toronto, it’s time to enjoy markets and festivals that’ll keep us in the festive spirit.

There are a ton of festive, holiday-themed events that will keep you busy during the joyous season. And in a city like Toronto, the fun never ends.

Though there are definitely more to come, here are a few markets and holiday festivals to enjoy these next few weeks in Toronto:

It’s November, and that means it is time to get into the holiday spirit. Canada’s Wonderland has just the thing for it: Winterfest. This year, they’ve expanded the event with a more extensive North Pole area featuring live entertainment, more holiday lights and decorations, an ice wine bar, and a brand new light tunnel called the “Northern Starlight.”

When: Until December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland

There’s a new holiday market coming to Mississauga this winter, and it will feature vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit are bringing their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One beginning November 26. Run The World is a conference series and platform for women in business.

When: November 26 to December 24, shopping centre hours

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

A cozy outdoor holiday pop-up is coming back to Toronto next month with a creative cocktail and wine bar, a wood-fired BBQ pit, and more. The Sweaters n’ Snowflakes pop-up is making a comeback this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street

A massive, 40,000-square-foot holiday market brings food, rides, and Christmas spirit to Scarborough next month. The Holiday Street Market is returning to the Scarborough Town Centre on December 3 for three festive weeks. Run by the popular Street Eats Market, the holiday event will feature a marshmallow fire pit lounge, sweet and savoury food trucks, a hot cocoa bar, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

When: Select dates from December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

The Mississauga Festival of Trees is a brand new holiday-themed, multi-day event, and it opens next month. Tickets are already on sale for the event that begins on December 9 and runs through to December 19. The festival will be held at the Small Arms Inspection Building, and proof of vaccination will be required for those aged 12 and up.

When: December 9 to December 19, Friday: 12 pm to 9 pm, Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm Sunday: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting a ton of holiday events through November and into December.

Looking for last-minute gifts? Support local and discover what vendors have to offer. The markets are located in the Community Lane on November 27 and 28 from 12 pm to 4 pm, December 4 from 12 pm to 5 pm, December 11 from 12 pm to 5 pm.

When: Select days until December

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

The holiday season will be here before we know it, and Fairmont Royal York is already ahead of the game, bringing back its beloved bar pop-up. The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage, Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

The Christmas season will arrive in Toronto this month as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed, rebranded Toronto Christmas Market kicks off at 6 pm on November 18 as its massive, 55-foot-tall Christmas tree is lit. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: Starting November 18 to December 31 on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

A five-week holiday festival with a three-weekend vendor market is making its way to the stackt market this month. From November 23 to December 31, Holiday Hills will transform the outdoor space into a winter wonderland full of holiday-themed workshops, DIYs, comedy shows and more.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: 28 Bathurst Street