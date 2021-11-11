Mississauga is getting a new holiday festival and market next month

The Mississauga Festival of Trees is a brand new holiday-themed, multi-day event and it opens next month.

Tickets are already on sale for the event that begins on December 9 and runs through to December 19. The festival will be held at the Small Arms Inspection Building and proof of vaccination will be required for those aged 12 and up.

There will be lots to behold at the festival, including lighting displays, a family pajama party, tree art installations and community workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Hub 1352 (@creativehub_1352)

An artisan market will be held from December 10 to December 12 and will feature items from artisans from across the province. You’ll be able to purchase a unique gifts from a number Ontario companies. The list of vendors can be found here.

A culinary market will be held on December 17 and 18, where visitors will be able to treat themselves to fresh, locally-made treats.

When: December 9 to December 19, Friday: 12pm-9pm, Saturday: 10am-5pm Sunday: 10am-4pm.

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Tickets: Artisan Market tickets are on sale here. Culinary Market tickets are on sale here.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Mississauga Festival of Trees