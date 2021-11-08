Winterfest kicks off at Canada's Wonderland this week

It’s November, and that means it is time to get into the holiday spirit. Canada’s Wonderland has just the thing for it: Winterfest.

This year’s Winterfest begins on November 13, running on select dates until December 31. Winterfest will be open most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. From December 16 to December 31, Winterfest will run every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This year, they’ve expanded the event with a more extensive North Pole area featuring live entertainment, more holiday lights and decorations, an ice wine bar, and a brand new light tunnel called the “Northern Starlight.”

There are several attractions at this year’s Winterfest, including skating on Snow Flake Lake (at an additional fee), a nightly tree lighting ceremony, the Northern Starlight LED tunnel, live performances, Charlie Brown and his friends, and you can even decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus!

Beginning on November 13, all guests aged 12 and up attending Canada’s Wonderland will need to provide their proof of vaccination to enter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

Canada’s Wonderland’s Winterfest

When: Beginning November 13 until December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland

Tickets: On sale here.