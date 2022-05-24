There's a new Filipino food spot in Scarborough known for their $5 baos

Scarborough is home to some of the best cafes and food spots in the area. Their food scene just got one more exciting addition.

BAO MAMA, known for its mouthwateringly soft baos and Filipino eats, has opened its first storefront in Scarborough.

What first started as a woman-owned foodservice business in Oshawa, has flourished into a successful Ghost kitchen and now dine-in restaurant.

“Our mission is to spread the goodness and love of the Filipino people through food that is warm and inviting to everyone,” reads their site.

“We think that our bao buns are such a fun and perfect way to introduce Filipino/Asian cuisine to the world.”

All their baos are created with a handmade bao bun, specialty housemade sauces, topped with delicious asian house slaw and sprinkled green onions.

Their menu features classics like the “O.G.C.” aka Original Crispy Chicken, Hip-Hip-On made with crispy shrimp and Fish Be With You, a crispy Atlantic COD, each for $5.

They also offer Pinoy Flavours like Pnoy Chick, a Pinoy BBQ Chicken bao, Pnoy Boy made with Pinoy BBQ Pork, Slow Pork made with Pork Adobo and Adobo Chick, a Grilled Chicken Adobo bao.

There are vegetarian options on the menu and premium saraps. All choices can be turned into a combo for an extra cost.

BAO MAMA is now open at 4419 Sheppard Avenue East.

BAO MAMA

Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East

Phone: 905-261-3195

Website | Instagram