Alberta ramps up campaign to get Torontonians to head west

Alberta is calling, and it wants Toronto to answer.

The western province has launched a new ad campaign in an effort to entice Torontonians to move to the mountains.

Promising home ownership, higher wages, shorter commutes, and ample job opportunities, the Alberta Is Calling campaign has popped up in subway stations, through radio ads, and on social media.

“Affordable, friendly, and rich in opportunity, Alberta is the answer to building your future,” the campaign boasts.

“Discover what it means to live in a province with lower taxes, a better quality of life, and endless opportunity.”

The ads at Yonge-Bloor station enticing Torontonians to move to Alberta are well targeted. They subtly poke at what’s ailing here. We need to act on these already! The frustration of young people in Toronto is palpable. pic.twitter.com/3fbu5QfjYS — Shoshanna Saxe (@shoshannasaxe) September 23, 2022

Both rent and home prices in Alberta are far below those found in Ontario. In Edmonton, the average one-bedroom apartment costs $1,000 per month. In Toronto, it costs $2,239.

You can easily find a three-bedroom home for less than $300,000 in Alberta’s capital city, but such a scenario is non-existent in Toronto.

According to a recent Royal LePage survey, 25% of Canadians aged 27 to 41 don’t see the milestone in their future. In Toronto, the figure is even higher, at 28%. In Calgary, it’s 22%.

Thirty-seven percent of Toronto-based millennials believe they’d have to relocate to buy a home, compared to just 19% of their Calgarian peers.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province was “very happy” with the response it has received from the campaign thus far.

“[The interest] shows that this campaign is landing with Canadians,” Kenney said. “They are clearly seeing the benefits of life in Alberta, and they want to find out more.”

Despite the benefits of life in Alberta, there’s one glaring con associated with the move: you’d be living in Alberta.