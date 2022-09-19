Only three major cities in Canada have cheaper rent than Edmonton

Many Canadians may be feeling the pinch of inflation but luckily Edmonton has one of the lowest rental costs in the country.

Only three other major cities beat out YEG for the lowest rental costs, according to Zumper’s rent report for September.

Edmonton landed in 21st place on the list and had no increase in rent prices compared to last month, with a one-bedroom apartment going for $1,000.

If you are in the market for a two-bedroom apartment, that’ll cost you $1,270.

Only Saskatoon, Regina and St. John’s have lower rent, with just $20 and $10 separating Saskatoon and Regina from Edmonton’s prices.

Looking at the rest of the country, unsurprisingly Vancouver is still the most expensive city to rent in Canada. The BC city reached a new high of $2,500 for the median rent for a one-bedroom, which marks a 4.20% month-over-month increase and a 19% year-over-year increase.

Toronto, a distant second for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom rent, is actually seeing median rent rates decline, dipping below $2,000 per month ($1,980) for the first time in a long while.

