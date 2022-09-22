Alberta’s ad campaign encouraging young workers in Vancouver and Toronto to move to the province has led to a recent Reddit post.

The Alberta is Calling campaign touts the province’s affordability, lifestyle, and careers that are offered.

Phase one of the campaign began in mid-August, with the second phase starting up this week.

A Reddit post featuring a photo of the Vancouver Sun newspaper with the front page nearly covered in the ad sparked a conversation about the advertisement, including people sharing their experiences moving to Alberta and hearing/seeing the ad in question.

“Heard a bunch of ads on Toronto radio too about this. Looks like the campaign is in full force,” wrote one user.

“I mean in all fairness Vancouver real estate is absolutely insane and wages are a joke. It is 100% causing a massive brain drain out of BC,” wrote another.

“I moved to Alberta from Quebec, best decision I ever made,” wrote one person. When pressed on why, they added “I own a house, I have a good paying job,” among other things.

Some people also expressed their lack of love for Alberta, pointing to the current government, or the fact that you’d be living in Alberta.

The province says advantages to living in Alberta include “higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.”

“We are very happy with the response we have received from the launch of the first phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“The incredible interest in the campaign website, as well as engagement across our social media channels, shows that this campaign is landing with Canadians. They are clearly seeing the benefits of life in Alberta, and they want to find out more.”