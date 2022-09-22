Ridiculous rentals: $500 for a cot in Scarborough with no visitors allowed

Rent in Toronto has risen yet again, making the quest for affordable housing more daunting than ever.

So, finding a furnished apartment for just $500 per month is a real steal. If you’re hoping to call this Scarborough space home, though, you’ll have to follow a few rules.

Firstly, the apartment, which is located at 3455 Morning Star Drive, is only available to male students. Did we mention it’s a shared accommodation? You’ll be given one of two “cot basis spots.” But leave your own furniture behind — there is no space for it or any other big items.

The kitchen, which offers a microwave oven and non-descript “cooking facilities” is shared, too, as is the washroom.

Laundry is available, but you can only use it on weekends. Hoping to drive downtown? You’ll have to park your car somewhere else. The Westwood Mall Bus Terminal is just across the street, though.

There is “strictly” no smoking, alcohol, partying, or loud music on the premises. Visitors aren’t allowed, either, for “your safety and [the] comfort of everyone.” But there is 1,000 Mpbs Wi-Fi included in your rent.

Speaking of rent, first and last month are required, as is a $50 security deposit. Only cash is accepted — no e-transfers or cheques.

The original posting for the apartment was deleted (it has since been relisted, albeit without photos) but not before it made its way onto Twitter, where it quickly drew comparisons to a prison cell.

Males only, no visitors, cash only payments. $500 per bed. I’ve also attached another photo of a prison cell for comparison pic.twitter.com/ep1A43riXu — Justice_Queen (@RE_MarketWatch) September 21, 2022

Interested (male) parties can check out the full listing, which is available on October 1, here.