10 three-bedroom homes in Edmonton you can buy for less than $300K (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Aug 24 2022, 9:34 pm
Realtor.ca

Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up 10 three-bedroom homes that you can nab for prices under $300,000, according to Realtor.ca.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, it may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

11729 95A Street NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $299,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

15605 110 Avenue NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $275,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

6215 148 Avenue NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $299,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

11516 129 Avenue NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $297,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

3708 43 Avenue NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $279,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

11946 88 Street NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $275,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

11538 89 Street NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $224,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

6704 127 Avenue NW

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $288,800
  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

12021 44 Street NW

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $293,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

12815 105 Street NW

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

homes Edmonton

Realtor.ca

  • Sale price: $299,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
