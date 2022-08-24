10 three-bedroom homes in Edmonton you can buy for less than $300K (PHOTOS)
Aug 24 2022, 9:34 pm
Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.
Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, it may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.
11729 95A Street NW
- Sale price: $299,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
15605 110 Avenue NW
- Sale price: $275,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
6215 148 Avenue NW
- Sale price: $299,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
11516 129 Avenue NW
- Sale price: $297,500
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
3708 43 Avenue NW
- Sale price: $279,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
11946 88 Street NW
- Sale price: $275,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
11538 89 Street NW
- Sale price: $224,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
6704 127 Avenue NW
- Sale price: $288,800
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
12021 44 Street NW
- Sale price: $293,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
12815 105 Street NW
- Sale price: $299,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms