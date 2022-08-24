Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also one of the most affordable places to live in Canada.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up 10 three-bedroom homes that you can nab for prices under $300,000, according to Realtor.ca

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta. Sure, it may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Sale price: $299,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $275,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $299,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $297,500

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $279,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $275,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $224,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $288,800

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Sale price: $293,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms