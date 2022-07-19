Adam Sandler keeps popping up in Toronto and this time the movie star was spotted at a popular ice cream shop in Yorkville.

Summer’s Ice Cream, located at 101 Yorkville Avenue, had a surprise of a lifetime when the Hustle star stopped by for a scoop of ice cream.

The shop shared some pictures Sandler took with Summer’s staff on its Instagram page and even dished what flavour the star picked.

“Had a surprise visit from the one and only @adamsandler,” read the post. “This movie and tv icon ordered a cone of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, our best-seller, to enjoy on this beautiful day!!”

The Chocolate Fudge Brownie features a combination of its homemade brownies for the ultimate chocolate dream.

This isn’t the first time Sandler was spotted in Toronto and stopped for selfies. Back in June, he took some pictures with fans who managed to find him roaming the streets of Toronto.

Earlier this month, the star was seen in Yorkville surrounded by fans before sharing a very adorable interaction with a younger fan.

Sandler is in town for his Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!