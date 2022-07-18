Italian grocery, cafe, and kitchen opens in one of Toronto's oldest factories

One of the city’s oldest factories is now home to an Italian grocery store, cafe, and kitchen, thanks to the team behind Toronto’s Terroni and Sud Forno.

Introducing Spaccio West located at 128A Sterling Road.

The new hub has taken over where the recently closed Drake Commissary once stood, now offering Italian goods in the Junction Triangle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPACCIO (@spaccio_to)

According to Spaccio West’s Instagram post, the location will be an extension of its commissary kitchen, allowing its chefs more room to create delicious eats.

Spaccio West, just like its east location, serves freshly baked pastries and desserts, Roman-style pizzas, and sandwiches like the panino classico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPACCIO (@spaccio_to)

After you’re done checking out the cafe, take a stroll through the grocer where Spaccio West has stocked up on Italian goods from pantry items to gelato.

Once you’re done with shopping, take a seat and dine on its outdoor patio or indoor restaurant for a deliciously curated dish.

If you find yourself in the west end, check out what Spaccio West has to offer.

Spaccio West

Address: 128A Sterling Road

Phone: 416-203-1088

Website | Instagram