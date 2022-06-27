The one, the only Adam Sandler is in Toronto right now — and you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of the comedy star on the streets of the 6ix!

Sandler has been spotted wandering around downtown Toronto recently, and in typical Sandler-style, he even stopped to take a few photos with his fans passing by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leiry Ero (@leiryero)

Sandler is in town for his Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, which is currently casting, and you can even apply to be an extra in it.

Currently, they are looking for members of the LGBTQ+ community between the ages of 12-17. Production for the film will begin on June 29 and continue into August.

@AdamSandler thank you for taking a moment to take a picture tonight – we love to have you in Toronto! But we love you most for keeping it real and the values you share! You represent great things for the young people! — Sylvia MacSpadyen 🇨🇦 (@FOCUSEDinc) June 21, 2022

Sandler and his wife, Jackie, were first spotted in the Yorkville neighbourhood about a week ago. Although it appears Sandler was clearly not ready for the photo to be snapped, his wife was all smiles as they took a picture with a fan on the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Vujanic (@miravujanic)

Another fan posted to Twitter saying she also spotted Sandler in downtown Toronto on June 21, and it looks like he was chatting outside of a restaurant. She noted how nice he was to fans and those passing by, and snapped a few pictures of the comedy star herself.

I just passed by Adam Sandler! I guess he is filming a movie in Toronto I feel bad for him because people were just taking photos with him without asking first and he seemed really nice about it At least I took a photo sneakily behind his back like a decent human being! pic.twitter.com/DrxypQB94W — Jeanette (@JeanetteDeFrias) June 21, 2022

Sandler is known for being humble, down-to-earth and of course, kind to his fans. He is widely recognized for his long list of comedy roles over the years from his early work starring in movies like The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, The Water Boy, Big Daddy, and Billy Madison. From there he went on to make many more movies and created his own production company in 1999 called Happy Madison Productions. The name was taken from combining his two prior hit movies Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

Most recently, Sandler has starred in movies like Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, Hustle and Uncut Gems, which was a totally new role for him outside of his typical casting. The role earned him critical acclaim, with some stating it was his best performance of his career — and thus proving that Sandler can truly do no wrong!

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled around town over the next couple of months, because you just never know when you might run into Sandler yourself, and chances are he’ll even stop to take a selfie with you. Gotta love that!