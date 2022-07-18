Another Vancouver-based food concept is making its way to Toronto. This time, Hello Nori has announced plans to expand out east.

The popular Japanese hand roll concept was first launched in Vancouver with a flagship location on Robson Street in 2021.

Now, Hello Nori has revealed it’s coming to Toronto in 2023.

Known for its variety of warm and crispy hand rolls made right before your eyes, the concept offers delicious morsels like King Salmon, Toro, Yellow Tail, and Scallop to name just a few.

The brand also has plans to open at West Vancouver’s Park Royal later this year.

We’ll keep you posted on the address and opening date for the Toronto outpost, stay tuned!

Hello Nori – Toronto

