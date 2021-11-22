9 things to do in Toronto this week: November 22 to 28

Just like that, November has come and gone in a flash. Make the most out of the last few days this month and check out all the things to do in Toronto this week.

Like always, if you’re heading outdoors, make sure to bundle up and put on that winter coat. Explore the city and see all it has to offer.

Need some holiday inspiration? Here’s what’s up for Toronto this week:

The Christmas season has arrived in Toronto as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed and rebranded Toronto Christmas Market opened at 6 pm on November 18, lighting its 55-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: November 18 to December 31, and on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage, Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

After his appearance was cancelled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Saint Nick will once again take up residence at the downtown mall starting on November 19. Sensitive Santa — arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families—and Traditional Santa photo experiences will be available until December 24. Visits must be booked online in advance. The proceeds of each $5 ticket will be donated to St. Mike’s Hospital and Autism Speaks Canada.

When: Starting November 19

Where: Eaton Centre, Don Mills, and Sherway Gardens

The AGO is presenting Picasso: Painting the Blue Period. It is the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

This exhibition is curated by AGO’s Kenneth Brummel and Dr. Susan Behrends Frank and co-organized by the AGO, The Phillips Collection from Washington, DC, and support of the Musée national Picasso-Paris.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Toronto’s stackt market will be hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival starting next week, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. Holiday Hills will kick off on November 23 and will run until December 31. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit is set to open its doors this month. Immersive Klimt will begin welcoming guests into the lavish world of its namesake artist on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

There’s a new holiday market coming to Mississauga this winter, and it will feature vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit are bringing their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One beginning November 26. Run The World is a conference series and platform for women in business.

When: November 26 to December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

Check out this years One Of A Kind Winter Show

The One Of A Kind Winter Show is making a comeback to Toronto this year with over 400 artisans vendors to discover. On November 25, the One Of A Kind show will open its doors at the Exhibition Place’s Enercare Centre. Vendors from across the country will showcase their works of art from home décor, fashion, jewellery, artisanal food items, toys and more.

When: November 25 to December 5 – Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: Enercare Centre – Exhibition Place, 100 Princes Boulevard.

