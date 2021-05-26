5 tech giants opening offices in Toronto

Ontario is slowly reopening, and by fall, pre-pandemic life is expected to make a full comeback. For Toronto, that could mean returning to a daily commute and office life once again.

When it comes to Toronto’s burgeoning tech scene, office space and desk jobs are practically a given since many of the major tech giants have announced plans to expand in Toronto with new office spaces or headquarters.

Netflix announced in late April that Toronto had been chosen over Vancouver for its new Canadian home. The city already hosts one of the streaming platform’s two Canadian production hubs, and with the new office space, the company plans on bringing more Canadian stories and narratives to the screen. Exactly when and where the office will open has yet to be released.

Amazon is expanding in Toronto. In December, the company confirmed its plans to lease three new floors at 18 York Street and two floors at 120 Bremner Boulevard for the start of 2022. The company already has office space in both buildings, as well as a 113,000-square-foot office located in Scotia Plaza.

In late March, Reddit opened the doors to a new office on University Avenue. The new office site has Canadian-specific management, sales, community, and engineering teams, according to a press release. Canada is Reddit’s third-largest user base after the US and the UK, so a Toronto office felt like “the natural next place” for the company to establish a new presence.

DoorDash announced plans for a new engineering site in Toronto and is hiring at least 50 engineers by the end of 2021. In early May, the company said it will be hiring a team for back-end, front-end, and mobile roles.

Cloudflare announced in April that it had chosen Toronto as the new home for its first Canadian office. Although no timeline or specific location was given for a physical office, the company said it plans to prioritize roles in engineering, research and development, as well as sales and marketing.