10 things to do in Toronto this week: October 4 to 10

Whether or not you have some mixed feelings about fall, it’s time to make the most of it. As always, there are tons of things to do in Toronto, especially for Thanksgiving.

It’s a bit on the gloomier side this Monday morning, but don’t let that discourage you from enjoying this fall weather and venturing through the city.

Here are a few things to do in Toronto this week:

The third annual Fried Chicken Festival is back this weekend, and there will be a bunch of vendors serving up their renditions of the classic meal. Admission is free and will be located at Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue.

When: October 9 and 10

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

A Thanksgiving long weekend booze cruise is coming to the city, and they’ll be playing all the hits from Top 40 to dance hall. The event is 19+, and the boat will be departing from 11 Polson Street, Rebel Nightclub parking lot. Bottle service, drinks, and food are available on the boat. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: October 9 at 9 pm

Where: 11 Polson Street

There’s just a couple of weeks left to watch a live musical performance from a canoe on the Humber River. Paddle up to see popular Toronto artists perform from the shore. The Music on the River season is almost at its end so get that rental canoe while there’s still time.

When: Until October 15

Where: Humber Paddling Center

Attractions Week is here! This 10-day event will feature over 65 attractions across the region. Enjoy a date night or rally a group of friends; there are a ton of free experiences and discounted admissions to make this fall much more enjoyable

When: October 1 to 10

Where: Across Toronto and the GTA

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year. The physically distanced outdoor event runs from October 1 to 17, celebrating all things fall. Enjoy the weather while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving poutine served in a pumpkin and so much more.

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

The terrifying Eatonville Farmhouse seance is back as October marks the beginning of the spooky season. Not for the faint of heart, this seance is restricted to 18+ due to its horrifying nature.

When: October 1 to November 27

Where: Broadacres Park Farmhouse, 450 The West Mall

Blindness, a physically distanced sound experience, began on September 24 and will run until October 24. This is your chance to take in Toronto’s return to indoor theatre since the start of the pandemic. You can catch the show at various times from Tuesday to Sunday. The show is about 75 minutes in length. Guests should prepare for loud noises and bright lights.

When: Until October 24.

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre

The spookiest time of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the reopening of Toronto’s legendary haunted farm. Fear Farm, located roughly an hour and a half from Toronto, is now welcoming guests for the spooky season. Brave visitors can embark on four different haunted tours, including the Hillbilly Hike, which takes you through an eerie swamp full of chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 to October 31

Where: 36685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Visit the animals and walk through an immersive lighting display at the Toronto Zoo this fall. The 1.5 km experience will take you through a portal to the future to the year 2099. The lighting event begins after dark, starting October 1.

When: October 1 to 9

Where: Toronto Zoo