7 picturesque places around Seattle to visit this fall

This fall, level up your TikTok and Instagram game by popping into one of these awesome Seattle spots.

From pumpkin patches to parks and coffee shops, we’ve got just the thing to make your feed on-trend for autumn.

Here are seven picturesque places in and around Seattle that are perfect for your fall feed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma | Seattle Content Creator (@emmasedition)

It wouldn’t be a complete list of picturesque fall places in Seattle without the inclusion of pumpkin patches. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered our seven favorites in and around Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn (@lynnnnbunny)

The Washington Park Arboretum features 230 acres of gorgeous botanical gardens, with an assortment of plants that you won’t find anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada’s Technical Books & Cafe (@adason15th)

There’s nothing better than wearing your favorite sweater and cozying up to a good book. Where are you going to get the book? At the adorable Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe, that is. You can also grab a cup of joe at the same time to warm you up and become a prop in your next Instagram photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by seattle lovers (@seattle_lovers)

Enjoy the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. We love stopping by in the fall to see the changing leaves in front of the city. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela S Eaton-Ford (@peatonford)

Yes, we’re putting an entire neighborhood on this list. That’s because there are so many picturesque spots around. Spend the day wandering or check out our list of the best things to do in Ballard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcella McMillen (@mcellamac)

For those who want to hike but enjoy staying close to the city, Cowen and Ravenna Parks are where you should go. Step on the crunchy leaves while sharing miles of the park with sparrows, squirrels, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erwin Buske (@erwinbuskephotography)

Self-proclaimed as the “Hidden Jewel of Rainier Beach,” the Kubota Garden is a 20-acre, Japanese-inspired park with 11 ponds, two red bridges, 140 maple varieties, and 30 hydrangea varieties.