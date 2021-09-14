7 picturesque places around Seattle to visit this fall
This fall, level up your TikTok and Instagram game by popping into one of these awesome Seattle spots.
From pumpkin patches to parks and coffee shops, we’ve got just the thing to make your feed on-trend for autumn.
Here are seven picturesque places in and around Seattle that are perfect for your fall feed:
Pumpkin patches
It wouldn’t be a complete list of picturesque fall places in Seattle without the inclusion of pumpkin patches. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered our seven favorites in and around Seattle.
Washington Park Arboretum
The Washington Park Arboretum features 230 acres of gorgeous botanical gardens, with an assortment of plants that you won’t find anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest.
Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe
There’s nothing better than wearing your favorite sweater and cozying up to a good book. Where are you going to get the book? At the adorable Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe, that is. You can also grab a cup of joe at the same time to warm you up and become a prop in your next Instagram photo.
Kerry Park
Enjoy the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. We love stopping by in the fall to see the changing leaves in front of the city. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.
Wander around Ballard
Yes, we’re putting an entire neighborhood on this list. That’s because there are so many picturesque spots around. Spend the day wandering or check out our list of the best things to do in Ballard.
Cowen and Ravenna Parks
For those who want to hike but enjoy staying close to the city, Cowen and Ravenna Parks are where you should go. Step on the crunchy leaves while sharing miles of the park with sparrows, squirrels, and more.
Kubota Garden
Self-proclaimed as the “Hidden Jewel of Rainier Beach,” the Kubota Garden is a 20-acre, Japanese-inspired park with 11 ponds, two red bridges, 140 maple varieties, and 30 hydrangea varieties.