7 Instagram-worthy dining experiences in and around Seattle
There are so many new and Instagram-worthy restaurants popping up in Seattle these days.
If, like us, you’re finding it hard to keep track, follow our bucket list below of snappable spots that also serve up delicious eats.
Here are seven of the best Instagram-worthy dining experiences in Seattle:
JYS Bubble Tea
JYS is more than your average bubble tea shop. They’re a whole bubble tea experience. You’ll be transported into a cloudy world filled with unique decor and incredible beverages. Don’t miss out on the themed bathrooms and resident chinchilla.
Location: 5267 University Way NE, Seattle
Instagram
Kin Len
It’s all about eating while having fun at Kin Len. Feel like you’ve traveled to a Thai street market at this popular Fremont Neighborhood eatery. Seriously, the inside of the restaurant is decked out to look just like you’re on a street in Thailand. Whether you’re looking for small bites, a full meal, or cute cocktails, Kin Len has it all.
Location: 3517 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-582-1825
Facebook | Instagram
Inside Passage
Sail the choppy Seattle roads and dock at Inside Passage. The nautical-themed restaurant features giant octopus tentacles that hang from the ceiling, wild cocktails, and dramatic dishes.
Location: 1108 Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-583-7177
Facebook | Instagram
Biang Biang Noodles
Besides having an awesome service counter with an aesthetic backdrop, Biang Biang Noodles also has some delicious hand-pulled noodles. Forget about snapping your photo with the wallpaper, you’re going to want a noodle slurp shot.
Location: 601 E Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-809-8999
Facebook | Instagram
Aqua S
Cotton candy-wrapped soft serve, torched marshmallows, and an adorable interior are what you’ll find at Aqua S. The spot features a brand new menu each week, so you can keep coming back for new surprise dishes. (Yes, it’s in Bellevue, but this soft serve spot is too cool to keep secret.)
Location: 308 105th Avenue NE, Bellevue
Phone: 425-998-9566
Facebook | Instagram
The Alley
Open from Thursday through Monday, The Alley is one of the best spots in the city for cocktails from the past. This speakeasy serves drinks broken down by era to please all palates.
Location: 4509 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram
Tapster
In addition to having multiple beer taps, Tapster also allows you to order by tapping. On a screen, that is. Pick between 57 taps as well as enjoying indoor swings, a bocce court, and lovely patio.
Location: 1011 Valley Street, Seattle
Phone: 773-661-2182
Facebook | Instagram