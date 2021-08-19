7 restaurants in Seattle that you can actually dress up for

Sometimes you just want a night out where you get to dress nicely.

Unfortunately, there are just not that many places in Seattle where a long dress and heels or dress shirt and blazer would fit in.

Thankfully, these seven restaurants in Seattle are great spots to dress up without feeling too of place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six Seven Restaurant (@sixsevenrestaurant)

Located inside the famous Edgewater Hotel, enjoy dinner right on the water’s edge. The restaurant only serves the best wines and dishes with fresh and organic ingredients. When the weather is good, make a reservation for the outside, where you’ll have breathtaking views of the Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Location: 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-728-7000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palisade Restaurant (@palisadesea)

Palisade has one of those menus that makes you want it all. Luckily for restaurant-goers, you can opt for their surf and turf with herb-crusted, slow-roasted prime rib, grilled wild king salmon, colossal prawn, Beecher’s flagship potato gratin, market vegetables, horseradish creme fraiche, and homemade au jus.

Location: 2601 West Marina Place Seattle, WA

Phone: 206-285-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLMOTT’S GHOST (@willmottsghost)

What began as a Curtis Steiner art installation has turned into a deep and seductive cocktail lounge at the base of The Spheres. The spot is inspired by marquee hotel bars and velvet.

Location: 620 Lenora Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-900-9390

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copine (@copineproject)

With contemporary American cuisine prepared with classical French techniques, Copine is a wonderful place for a fancy meal. Dress up and enjoy a wonderfully delicious three-course prix fixe meal.

Location: 6460 24th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-258-2467

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AQUA by El Gaucho (@aquabyelgaucho)

Fine dining by the waterfront — what could be better? The restaurant has both private and semi-private seating options as well as award-winning dishes and wine.

Location: 2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle

Phone: 206-956-9171

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altura Restaurant (@alturarestaurant)

Altura offers a grand tasting menu inspired by seasonal ingredients and the Pacific Northwest’s natural bounty.

Location: 617 Broadway E, Seattle

Phone: 206-402-6749

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corson Building (@thecorsonbuilding)

Walking up to the Corson Building will have you feeling like you’ve left Seattle. We recommend visiting during warmer weather when the patio is set up for dining, and you can eat under the trees. The spot offers both a la carte and a fixed-price menu, showing off local and in-season foods.