7 music festivals happening around Washington this summer

The weather is warming, and you know what that means… festival season is back, baby!

Get ready to dress down and dance your heart out at these incredible music festivals taking place around Washington.

Here are seven music festivals in Washington that you don’t want to miss:

Trance lovers will love the Above and Beyond Group Therapy Weekender at The Gorge. Group Therapy is the weekly radio show from Above & Beyond, so you can count on great tunes, great guests, and of course, great vibes. The festival runs from July 22 to 24.

One of our favorite music festivals has to be Bass Canyon. From August 19 to 21, headbang along to Black Tiger Sex Machine, Excision b2b Illenium, Subtronics, Wooli, and so many more.

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Chase Rice, and so many other country stars are performing at Watershed this year. Taking place at The Gorge, enjoy getting rowdy from July 29 to 31.