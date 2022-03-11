EventsSummerConcertsCuratedTravel

7 music festivals happening around Washington this summer

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
Mar 11 2022
7 music festivals happening around Washington this summer
The weather is warming, and you know what that means… festival season is back, baby!

Get ready to dress down and dance your heart out at these incredible music festivals taking place around Washington.

Here are seven music festivals in Washington that you don’t want to miss:

Above and Beyond Group Therapy Weekender

 

Trance lovers will love the Above and Beyond Group Therapy Weekender at The Gorge. Group Therapy is the weekly radio show from Above & Beyond, so you can count on great tunes, great guests, and of course, great vibes. The festival runs from July 22 to 24.

Bass Canyon

One of our favorite music festivals has to be Bass Canyon. From August 19 to 21, headbang along to Black Tiger Sex Machine, Excision b2b Illenium, Subtronics, Wooli, and so many more.

Watershed Festival

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Chase Rice, and so many other country stars are performing at Watershed this year. Taking place at The Gorge, enjoy getting rowdy from July 29 to 31.

Capitol Hill Block Party

From July 22 to 24, Capitol Hill is getting wild. With big-name performers including Diplo, Charli XCX, and Jai Wolf, this shindig is sure to be the party of the summer.

BECU Zoo Tunes at the Woodland Park Zoo

 

Zoo Tunes is back at the Woodland Park Zoo. This year’s lineup includes Indigo Girls, Neko Case, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Roots, Mt. Joy, CAKE, and Shakey Graves.

Washington State Fair—Columbia Bank Concert Series

 

The Washington State Fair has an incredible lineup this year, with everyone from Rex Orange County to Barenaked Ladies and Rainbow Kitten Surprise playing.

Shambhala

Okay, so this one isn’t exactly in Washington, but we just HAD to include it on our list as it’s undoubtedly one of the best festivals in North America. The festival has been going on since 1998, and this year it takes place July 22 to 25 in Salmo, BC, Canada.

