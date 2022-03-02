7 Seattle-Area CSA boxes that provide gorgeous produce all summer long

If you agree that the best part of summer is the fresh produce coming from local farms, then you’re going to love these Seattle-area CSA boxes.

CSA, or community-supported agriculture, is when you support a farm by paying upfront for their products, and they deliver a weekly box of farm-fresh fruit throughout the summer and fall.

By enrolling in a CSA, you’re supporting farmers directly. All of the money you spend goes straight to helping them care for their orchard and pay their employees during the season. CSA boxes also offer you the opportunity to support a local farm, buy fruit at a discount, and conveniently have it delivered directly to you. You might also like: Find fresh and locally produced goods in Seattle with this new interactive map

7 wonderful food banks in Seattle for those in need

Here's how to support local farmers in Seattle Here are seven of our favorite Seattle-area CSA boxes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genine And Colin (@kirsopfarm)

Whether you’d like to choose a weekly community-supported agriculture box for delivery or would rather select a variety of meats and beans, Kirsop Farm is ready to deliver. Place orders at [email protected] .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SnoValley Gardens (@snovalleygardens)

SnoValley Gardens is a family farm growing beyond organic vegetables and pasture-raised eggs. The CSA will include 9 to 12 different varieties of vegetables each week, allowing you to experience how the seasons change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juanita (@baby_chavs)

Baby Chavs is a black-owned urban farm servicing King, Pierce, and Thurston Counties. Her microgreens include everything from clovers and pea shoots to radishes. They’re farmed soil-free, using surplus coconuts. Subscribe online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariposa Farm (@mariposafarmofficial)

Mariposa Farm’s main season CSA consists of 20 deliveries, beginning the week of June 7, and ending the week of October 18. You can pick up the boxes from farmer’s markets across Seattle, Everson, and Bellingham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooks for Black Lives Matter (@cooksforblm)

Unlike most CSA boxes which come directly from farms, the Cooks for Black Lives Matter CSA box supports Black businesses in Seattle by selling boxes of local food products. Those interested in joining the waitlist for the next CSA can do so online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collins Family Orchards (@collinsfamilyorchards)

Collins Family Orchards offers weekly delivery on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays during the summer and fall seasons. CSA members will also receive a weekly e-mail that includes information about what fruit is going in the box each week, how to store fruit, and farm updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [email protected] (@wrightbrothersfarm)

The unique thing about the Wright Brothers Farm veggie box is that you have the option to choose what goes into your box. If you aren’t the best at decision-making, no worries, the Wright Brothers Farm can make the selections for you.