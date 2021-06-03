Celebrate Pride this month with a “Love ALWAYS Wins” box from Gourmondo.

Each box comes decorated with the meaningful colors of the Pride rainbow flag, which was originally designed by San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker in 1978.

Included inside are three two-ounce cocktails in red (Rhubarb Bramble), orange (Paper Plane), yellow (Yellow Bird), a trio of Boozy Jello shots in green, turquoise, and violet, and two of their delicious white chocolate dipped and vanilla-filled “confetti” retro cakes.

10% of each box will be donated to Capitol Hill’s Lambert House, which empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth through the development of leadership, social, and life skills.

The boozy boxes can currently be purchased online for $39.95.