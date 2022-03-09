9 wild and unique restaurants in Montreal that totally make sense
Some Montreal restaurants have a certain je ne sais quoi that just works within the city’s culture.
Like a cafe full of cats, a Harry Potter potion bar, or a restaurant that is completely pitch black.
And you know what? They work just fine.
If you’re on the hunt for some strange, unique, and weird eateries in Montreal, here are some of our favourite quirky restaurants across the island.
The Lockhart Bar
View this post on Instagram
This bar, inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, specializes in magical cocktails and drinks that were inspired by both the books and movies.
The Lockhart Bar — named after Hogwart’s former Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Gilderoy Lockhart — closed temporarily during the pandemic but plans to open its doors again in the not too distant future.
Address: 3979 Saint-Denis
Hours: 3 pm to 1 am
Le Bateau-mouche
View this post on Instagram
How about dining on top of the historic St. Lawrence River?
Open every day from May to mid-October, Le Bateau-mouche offers three different menus while you’re on board: breakfast, lunch, and dusk dinner.
If you don’t get seasick, give this quirky restaurant a chance.
If you do, don’t.
Address: 55 Ferry Dock, Old Montreal
Hours: 9 am to 7 pm
Candibar MTL
View this post on Instagram
Gum-ball machines, spiked slushes, and gummies galore at a pink and purple-accented dance spot.
It’s like you’re a kid. But with lots of booze.
Address: 1148 Mont-Royal
Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 3 am; Sunday, 7 pm to 3 am; closed Monday & Tuesday
O.Noir
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has a restaurant devoted to the visually impaired.
In the heart of the Plateau, O.Noir’s staff is blind and the restaurant is pitch black. It offers clients a sensory experience, without relying on the sense of sight.
Address: 124 Rue Prince-Arthur Est
Hours: Friday – Saturday, 5:30 to 11 pm; Wednesday to Thursday, 5:30 to 10 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday
Randolph
View this post on Instagram
Randolph is a bar and restaurant that offers cocktails, microbrews, a quick bite, and hundreds of board games.
It’s decorated like that game-full basement of the 90s.
Address: 2041 Saint-Denis
Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 5 pm to 1 am; Saturday to Sunday, 12 pm to 12 am; closed Monday
Ping Pong Club
View this post on Instagram
Some restaruant combinations are head scratchers.
Like ping pong, food, and cocktails.
But breaking up your appetizers and main course with a rivetting game of ping pong is admiteddly pretty wild.
Address: 5788 St Laurent Blvd
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 1 am
Café chat l’heureux
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a fan of cats, this cafe in the Plateau is full of them. Plus, coffee, pastries, and savory dishes.
Address: 172 rue Duluth Est
Hours: 11 am to 8 pm, closed Mondays
Restaurant Vandale
View this post on Instagram
This restaurant in the Old Port— the sister bar of the popular Le Speakeasy — lets local artists vandalize its walls.
Address: 120 McGill Street
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5:30 to 11 pm; Friday to Saturday, 5:30 pm to 3 am; closed Sunday & Monday
Oasis Surf
View this post on Instagram
Yo radical, dude!
This restaurant in the South Shore is a surfer’s paradise… indoors.
Oasis Surf uses an imitation wave pool to create killer waves. Grab some grub, a cocktail, and tackle some serious waves.
Surf’s up!
Address: 9520 Boulevard Leduc Suite 01, Brossard
Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm