Here are the top-rated restaurants in different Montreal neighbourhoods
Choosing the right restaurant is often a bigger challenge than it ought to be, especially when you live within the jungle of delicious eateries that is Montreal.
- See also:
Luckily, thanks to fellow foodies on sites like Trip Advisor, we can find restaurants that cater to our tastes and budgets.
Chances are you won’t have to travel very far from your front door to find something delicious.
Here are Montreal’s top-rated restaurants by neighbourhood.
Verdun – Chez Boss & Fils
View this post on Instagram
Known best for their lovely ambiance and delicious takes on French classics like Coquille St. Jacques, this restaurant has a 5-star average review on Trip Advisor. Customers often compliment their attention to detail and Mediterranean / Japanese fusion-style dishes.
Address: 3610, Wellington
Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5:30 pm – 11 pm
La Salle – La Campagnola
View this post on Instagram
This Italian steakhouse got its start as a deli back in the early 80s. They soon turned to sandwiches before transforming once again, this time into a fine dining restaurant. They prepare authentic Canadian beef the Italian way, all the while serving up some incredible pasta dishes.
Their 4.5-star rating speaks for itself.
Address: 1708 Dollard Ave.
Hours: Wednesday and Sunday, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 4:30 pm – 10 pm
Saint-Henri – Tuck Shop
View this post on Instagram
Saint-Henri’s restaurant competition is pretty stiff, but this upscale bistro has taken the top spot. Diners and critics agree Tuck Shop tackles seasonal ingredients and local delicacies with perfection. Try anything off their ever-changing menu. You’re likely to be satisfied.
Address: 4662 Rue Notre-Dame W,
Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5 pm – 11 pm
Old Port – Jellyfish Crudo+Charbon
View this post on Instagram
Hours: Weekdays, 11 am – 2:30 pm; Monday to Saturday 5 pm – 11:30 pm
Griffintown – ZIBO!
View this post on Instagram
Zibo! brings you everything you love about bar food and adds a healthy gourmet twist. The California-style kitchen is known best for its salads, pizza, pasta, grilled dishes, fish, succulent desserts, and a generous wine list.
Address: 90 Peel St
Hours: 10 am – 10 pm
Point-Saint-Charles – MIEL
View this post on Instagram
Chef Hakim Chajar first made gastronomical waves as a contestant on the Radio-Canada TV competition, Les Chefs.
Then in 2017, the Morocco native and personal friend of Chuck Hughes opened MIEL with co-owner Anthony Bardier. The versatile restaurant has quickly become a hit.
Address: 2194 Centre
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 12 pm – 9 pm; Friday to Saturday 12 pm – 10 pm
Notre-Dame-de-Grace – Chalet Bar B-Q
View this post on Instagram
If you are anywhere near NDG, do not even think of going somewhere else for barbecued chicken.
Chalet Bar-B-Q has been doing things the same way since 1944, and you simply do not mess with perfection.
This is the spot. No frills. No questions asked.
Address: 5456 Sherbrooke St W
Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm
Le Plateau Mont-Royal – Bar à tapas Sorocco
View this post on Instagram
This tapas bar provides customers with a friendly, relaxed ambience and some surprisingly generous portions.
Their menu, prepared by Chef Claire Bridel, includes cooked goat cheese salads, cauliflower salads and Spanish tapas, all for a low price.
It’s no wonder this was deemed the best dining experience in Le Plateau.
Address: 4621 Saint-Denis
Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday, 5 pm – 9:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 5 pm – 10:30 pm
This side project restaurant, opened by Joe Beef co-owners Dave McMillan and Fred Morin, managed to beat out the likes of Foiegwa, Satay Brothers and Joe Beef itself on Trip Advisor.
Although it has been called “the restaurant people go to when they can’t get into Joe Beef,” Liverpool House has its own special place in Montreal’s food landscape.
The gourmet eatery even played host to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barrack Obama back in 2017.
And if it was good enough for them, it might just be worth trying.
Address: 2501 Notre-Dame St W
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 5 pm – 9 pm
Centre-Ville – Bis
View this post on Instagram
Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, Bis has been known for being the background for a celebrity sighting or two.
Their versatile menu includes fresh fish, elaborate pasta dishes, over 200 wines, and their famous risotto al Tartufo.
This is authentic Italian cuisine at its finest.
Address: 1229 Rue de la Montagne
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30 am – 10 pm