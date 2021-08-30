Here are the top-rated restaurants in different Montreal neighbourhoods

Choosing the right restaurant is often a bigger challenge than it ought to be, especially when you live within the jungle of delicious eateries that is Montreal.

Luckily, thanks to fellow foodies on sites like Trip Advisor, we can find restaurants that cater to our tastes and budgets.

Chances are you won’t have to travel very far from your front door to find something delicious.

Here are Montreal’s top-rated restaurants by neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Chez BOSS & fils (@chez_boss_et_fils)

Known best for their lovely ambiance and delicious takes on French classics like Coquille St. Jacques, this restaurant has a 5-star average review on Trip Advisor. Customers often compliment their attention to detail and Mediterranean / Japanese fusion-style dishes.

Address: 3610, Wellington

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5:30 pm – 11 pm

La Salle – La Campagnola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Campagnola Restaurant (@lacampagnolarestaurant)

This Italian steakhouse got its start as a deli back in the early 80s. They soon turned to sandwiches before transforming once again, this time into a fine dining restaurant. They prepare authentic Canadian beef the Italian way, all the while serving up some incredible pasta dishes.

Their 4.5-star rating speaks for itself.

Address: 1708 Dollard Ave.

Hours: Wednesday and Sunday, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 4:30 pm – 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuck Shop (@tuckshopmtl)

Saint-Henri’s restaurant competition is pretty stiff, but this upscale bistro has taken the top spot. Diners and critics agree Tuck Shop tackles seasonal ingredients and local delicacies with perfection. Try anything off their ever-changing menu. You’re likely to be satisfied.

Address: 4662 Rue Notre-Dame W,

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5 pm – 11 pm

Old Port – Jellyfish Crudo+Charbon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jellyfish Crudo+Charbon (@jellyfishmontreal)