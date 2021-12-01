La Belle Province is easily Quebec’s most iconic greasy spoon. With over 125 locations scattered throughout the province, every Quebecois has likely tried the chain at least once in their lives.

And once you’ve had it, you’ll find that those late-night cravings never truly go away. There’s something special that sets them apart from other fast-food chains.

Since 1967, the “Bellepro” menu has been home to some beloved classics, as well as some less treasured staples.

To be fair, every joint has its studs and duds.

So, without further ado, here are 10 popular menu items at La Belle Province ranked from worst to best.

10. Spaghetti Bolognese

Some recipes just don’t translate to a fast-food setting. This is one of them.

It may be charming and unique, but it is not good. Overcooked noodles and ketchup sauce. No thanks.

9. Caesar salad

Caesar dressing is a delicate thing…

And let’s face it, Bellepro is not Mandy’s. So if you’re looking for a healthy option, you’ve already entered the wrong establishment. Probably best to skip the salads here altogether, and order what you really want.

8. Steak sub

The steak subs are soggy and difficult to eat without making a mess.

The work it takes to consume this is just not worth the reward, unfortunately.

7. Chicken wings

Mehhhhhhh. They’re okay.

6. Gyro

Many of these establishments are run by Greeks. In turn, they usually make a pretty mean gyro.

Not a bad choice.

6. French fries

Whether you opt for ketchup, mayo or even vinegar on your fries, these bad boys are heavenly — and even great on their own.

4. Hamburger / Cheeseburger

La Belle Province makes a solid greasy burger. Between the thin patty, finely chopped lettuce, and overall saucy goodness, there’s something irresistible about it.

It’s also very satisfying to see your personalized sandwich come to life behind the counter.

3. Club sandwich

While it takes longer to prepare than most other menu items, the fully stacked club sandwich is absolutely worth the wait.

And no one’s judging you if you can’t finish the whole thing. This thing is big.

2. Poutine

La Belle Province doesn’t only have one of the best fast-food poutines. They have one of the best poutines, period.

Their gravy is the nectar of the gods. Combine that with their fries (worthy of their own spot on this list) and the perfect amount of cheese curds, and you’ve got yourself a beautiful mess.

If you haven’t tried this, you might as well just leave Quebec and never come back.

It’s that good.

1. Hot Dog

Their hot dogs are, in one word, perfection.

Whether it’s a Michigan-style dog, all-dressed steamé, or even a simplified toasté, there’s no wrong way to order a hotdog at La Belle Province.

It’s what they’ve always done best, plain and simple.