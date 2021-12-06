Could this be Montreal's most charming depanneur? (PHOTOS)

Montreal is home to a plethora of depanneurs and convenient stores, but this little gem in the Old Port might just be the most charming of them all.

Le Petit Dep stands out thanks to its aqua green facade, retro interior decor, and local product offerings; all tucked into a gorgeous building that’s been standing since 1822.

The neighbourhood shop has been open since September 2015. It offers locally-sourced coffee, high-quality souvenirs, Montreal-made art, and food products from local producers inside a photogenic shop full of vintage furniture and second-life items.

Le Petit Dep’s coffee comes from two Canadian roasters, the 49th Parallel in Vancouver and Demello from Toronto.

Besides offering guests the feeling of being in a magical shop on Diagon Alley of Harry Potter lore, Le Petit Dep offers ready-to-eat meals, pastries and baked goods, chocolate, candies, charcuteries, candles, soap, maple syrup, soaps, souvenirs, clothes, and much more.

The charming dep can be found at 179 Saint-Paul Street Ouest and all over Instagram:

