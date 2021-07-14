Downtown Montreal doubles as New York City on new movie set (PHOTOS)
Montreal has transformed into New York City on the set of a new big-budget movie.
Speaking of transformers, the production photos are presumably on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
According to IMDB, the seventh installation of the popular Transformers franchise is being shot at Dorchester Square, Place Ville-Marie, Mels – Cité du Cinéma, and Fort Street — where many of the set photos take place.
- See also:
As per ACTRA Montreal, the only movie currently being shot in Montreal goes by the working title “E-77,” which is slated to wrap shooting on September 30.
The photos seemingly take place in the early 1990s, and yellow taxis and street vendor stands pop out as distinct New York City characteristics.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is slated to release in theatres on June 24, 2022.
Until then, check out the photos below and keep an eye out for any giant robots over the summer.
Big feature #movie currently being shot in #Montreal; Working-Title E-77
[otherwise, #Transformers ?]
[note NYC Taxi fares]
👏🏻👏🏻🎥🎥♥️📽https://t.co/5Qs8VwOuNO
https://t.co/5Qs8VwOuNO pic.twitter.com/wSaSR9j5ZB
— John Evdokias (@VisavisInvest) July 13, 2021
.@transformers filming set up in @Montreal pic.twitter.com/kSu5iRfFtl
— Stéphane Prud’homme, PhD(c) (@stepru) July 13, 2021
More probs from the movie set around montreal #Transformers #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts pic.twitter.com/is7I2tM4N7
— □□01000011_ 01001100□□ (@frikicat56) July 13, 2021
At the #Transformers set in montreal !! Sneaking in With @OceanicJelly pic.twitter.com/K8simfXFYf
— □□01000011_ 01001100□□ (@frikicat56) July 7, 2021
View this post on Instagram