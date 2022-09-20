A zero-bedroom 377 sq ft condo unit is about to hit the Montreal real estate market for $286,950.

The unit is part of downtown’s Eli Condos, conveniently nestled in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles’ entertainment district, at the corner of Ste. Catherine and Sainte-Elisabeth.

The eight-storey building will have 81 units for sale, with planned occupant for this fall. As visible by the floor plan below, the unit doesn’t have a bedroom and instead uses the living room/kitchen/dining room’s couch to unfold into a double bed.

Engel & Völkers Montréal Real Estate Agent Roxanne Dupuis says the available units — which range from 377 to 642 square feet — are inside a forthcoming “timeless and trendy building, stylishly designed to reflect its environment.”

The real estate firm says Eli Condos boats a “perfect blend of functionality and space optimization,” culminating in an “ideal investment choice.”

The unit does come with a dishwasher, fridge, stove, and sofa/bed included in the price and the condo building has a rooftop terrace, fitness centre, and purchasable bicycle racks and storage lockers.

At a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, this 377 sq ft unit would cost $1,340 a month.

Check out the Eli Condos renderings below and let us know in the comments — would you invest in it?