8 Quebec cities where you can buy a three-bedroom home for less than $300K
Buying a three-bedroom home in Quebec for cheap might seem like a daunting task but there are options on the real estate market outside of the major cities in the province.
WOWA, a Canadian real estate and finance tech company, currently has the median Quebec home listed at $489,259 with Montreal hovering over $576,000.
- You might also like:
- 25% of Canadian millennials don't think they'll ever own a home
- Sky high: A look inside downtown Montreal's luxurious $560 million condo tower (RENDERINGS)
- Real estate listing knocks $50K off burned Montreal house price (PHOTOS)
- Most expensive property ever listed in Quebec hits market for nearly $40M (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
That’s not as bad of an average compared to Ontario ($831,473) or Canada’s highest market, British Columbia ($915,841).
From Trois-Rivières to Sorel and Val d’Or, here are a handful of three-bedroom homes listed for less than $300,000 — no condos, either.
Trois-Rivières
9955 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Trois-Rivières
- $249,500
- 4 bedrooms (10 rooms total)
- 2 bathrooms
- 4,821 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 1992
Hérouxville
100 Rue Jean-Pierre, Hérouxville
- $250,000
- 4 bedrooms (12 rooms total)
- 1 bathroom, 1 powder room
- 23,466 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 2006
Saint-Élie-de-Caxton
110 Rue André, Saint-Élie-de-Caxton
- $249,000
- 3 bedrooms (11 rooms total)
- 1 bathroom
- 32,574 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 2001
Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon
910 Chemin de la Pompe, Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon
- $299,900
- 4 bedrooms (15 rooms total)
- 1 bedroom, 2 powder rooms
- 37,858 sq ft (lot area)
Sorel-Tracy
9510 Route Marie-Victorin, Sorel-Tracy
- $299,999
- 3 bedrooms (7 rooms total)
- 1 bathroom
- 12,022 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 1946
Val-d’Or
- $299,000
- 3 bedrooms (10 rooms total)
- 2 bathrooms
- 6,678 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 1952
Saint-Raymond
- $229,000
- 4 bedrooms (8 rooms total)
- 1 bathroom
- 11,761 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 2017
Rawdon
- $299,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 19,994 sq ft (lot area)
- Built in 1980