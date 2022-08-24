Real EstateMontreal Homes

8 Quebec cities where you can buy a three-bedroom home for less than $300K

Aug 24 2022, 8:32 pm
Buying a three-bedroom home in Quebec for cheap might seem like a daunting task but there are options on the real estate market outside of the major cities in the province.

WOWA, a Canadian real estate and finance tech company, currently has the median Quebec home listed at $489,259 with Montreal hovering over $576,000.

That’s not as bad of an average compared to Ontario ($831,473) or Canada’s highest market, British Columbia ($915,841).

From Trois-Rivières to Sorel and Val d’Or, here are a handful of three-bedroom homes listed for less than $300,000 — no condos, either.

Trois-Rivières

9955 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Trois-Rivières

  • $249,500
  • 4 bedrooms (10 rooms total)
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4,821 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 1992

Hérouxville

100 Rue Jean-Pierre, Hérouxville

  • $250,000
  • 4 bedrooms (12 rooms total)
  • 1 bathroom, 1 powder room
  • 23,466 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 2006

Saint-Élie-de-Caxton

110 Rue André, Saint-Élie-de-Caxton

  • $249,000
  • 3 bedrooms (11 rooms total)
  • 1 bathroom
  • 32,574 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 2001

Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

910 Chemin de la Pompe, Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

  • $299,900
  • 4 bedrooms (15 rooms total)
  • 1 bedroom, 2 powder rooms
  • 37,858 sq ft (lot area)

Sorel-Tracy

9510 Route Marie-Victorin, Sorel-Tracy

  • $299,999
  • 3 bedrooms (7 rooms total)
  • 1 bathroom
  • 12,022 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 1946

Val-d’Or

198 Rue Fisher, Val-d’Or

  • $299,000
  • 3 bedrooms (10 rooms total)
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 6,678 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 1952

Saint-Raymond

116 Rue Cote, Saint-Raymond

  • $229,000
  • 4 bedrooms (8 rooms total)
  • 1 bathroom
  • 11,761 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 2017

Rawdon

4640 Rue Bray, Rawdon

  • $299,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 19,994 sq ft (lot area)
  • Built in 1980
