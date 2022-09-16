A Look Inside: Dazzling $3M downtown Montreal penthouse for sale (RENDERINGS)

A 3,000 sq ft downtown Montreal penthouse has hit the real estate market and some dazzling renderings have been shared with Daily Hive for people and/or businesses interested in purchasing it.

Or, if you simply like to dream.

Located on the penthouse floor of 454 rue de la Gauchetière Ouest in Ville-Marie, the $3,195,000 unit can be used as office space or a family home.

Sharing information with Daily Hive, Engel & Völkers real estate agent Martin Rouleau says the unit has 15-foot-high ceilings and mixes exquisite and modern renovations.

Rouleau says the space offers large living areas, exceptional brightness, and unobstructed views of downtown, and is listed inside the heritage “Unity Building.”

The real estate agent says all the unit’s woodwork is custom, has glass and metal walls, a double-sided fireplace, a steam shower, two garages, and more.

To book a visit, check out the Martin Rouleau website or simply revel in the gorgeous renderings, attached below.