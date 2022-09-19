The Cree Nation of Quebec is developing a new 25-storey, $100 million condo in Old Montreal.

The development project, Odea Montreal, is based on the Cree word ode meaning “canoe” — symbolized by styling a canoe into the south-facing facade from the ground of the architecture.

Other features will highlight the Cree culture, including language and a connection to land and water.

The project will include 435 residential units, 264 rentals, 171 luxury condominium units for sale, 10,000 sq ft of commercial space, two rooftop pools, indoor parking, bbq space, a gym, and a sky lounge.

“An ecosystem of new generation condominiums and apartments takes root in Old Montreal,” says the Odea Montreal website. The development says the building will be inspired by wood, vegetation, and minerals which will be “omnipresent from the inner courtyard to the terrace on the basilica.”

The building, which will be located on Robert Bourassa Boulevard and Rue Ottawa near the Old Port and Griffintown borders, is scheduled to open by 2024.

Currently, units start at $392,300.

Interior renderings of the building have been shared with Daily Hive Montreal, offering insights as to how the Cree-inspired building will look.

A live feed of the construction is available online. Exterior renderings of the beautiful design were shared with the public in December, when the project was first announced.