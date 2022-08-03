The most expensive home ever listed in Quebec has hit the real estate market.

At just under $40 million, a colossal 18,880-square-feet mansion is up for grabs, offering waterfront views of the timeless Lake Tremblant.

In an email to Daily Hive, Mont-Tremblant Real Estate — a division of Royal LePage — says 730 Chemin Thomas-Robert is a “timeless, awe-inspiring estate” that is part of a gated 700-metre private road that flows through a 52-acre lot of untouched forests, leading to the home.

“Perched above a cliff overlooking what is arguably the most sought-after resort of the north-east, the 18,880-square-foot residence incorporates its surroundings in the most remarkable way, providing astounding privacy and comfort,” says Royal LePage.

Built between 2017 and 2019, the classic architecture incorporates noble materials such as stone and wood, which “transcends into a grandiose, but perfectly proportioned masterpiece.”

The $39,900,000 home is essentially a resort. It has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a spa, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, an open-concept kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a butler’s pantry, a gym, two offices, a gaming room, a mud room, and a three-car garage.

The real estate agent says the home is ideally located between lakes and mountains, Mont-Tremblant ski resort, numerous golf courses, and La Macaza International Aiport.

“The future owners of this sumptuous estate will enjoy an exceptional setting for a life in a castle,” says Royal LePage.

Hey, sometimes it’s fun to dream, right?