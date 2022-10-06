Noël Allemand: Biggest Christmas market in Quebec returns next month (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Okay, Quebec. We’ve barely made a dent into the fall but it’s never too early to talk about Christmas.

Especially when it comes to the biggest Christmas market in the province.

The Marché de Noël Allemand de Québec is returning to the capitol in November and December, offering over 90 exhibitors, events, and magical holiday lights.

The German Christmas market will stick around for a month, fusing European holiday flair with the timeless old streets of Quebec City.

The market offers free activities for the whole family, a festive atmosphere, original gift ideas, the tasing of German food and drink, music, and “spontaneous performances” from November 24 to December 23.

“You will discover local products from Quebec, as well as German and European specialties and handmade products by local artisans,” says the Marché de Noël Allemand de Québec website. “You can also enjoy tasty pretzels, mulled wine, traditional German cakes, and many other delicacies!”

Activities include “The Night of the Krampus,” a play that centres around the European folklore character who punishes children who don’t behave during the holidays. If you’re looking for something a little more cheerful, the market also has “Puppet Theaterplatz” — live puppet show musicals.

The German Christmas market is located in the heart of Old Quebec, in the gardens and entryway l’Hôtel-de-Ville.

The market is free to enter while food and products have varying prices.

When: November 24 to December 23

Time: Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

Where: l’Hôtel-de-Ville

Price: Free admission