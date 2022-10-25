Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A 1.2-kilometre pathway of enchanting light, sound, and video projections is now open and waiting to be explored in Wendake, Quebec.

Onhwa’ Lumina, a new attraction made in collaboration with the Huron-Wendat Nation Council, Wendake Tourism and Moment Factory, is a sensorial journey that connects the creation myth to a bright collective future, taking visitors on an adventure rich with emotion and culture.

The family-friendly experience, which is Moment Factory’s 14th night stroll, features seven areas, each one based on a traditional Wendat story from aboriginal folklore.

Onhwa’ Lumina debuted this summer and is nearing the end of its first season. In December, it will reopen for a winter-spring run. It will be open 7 days a week from December 22, 2022, to January 7, 2023.

As of now 12 Lumina night courses have been created around the world; seven in Canada (including Tonga Lumina), three in Japan, one in Singapore and one in France.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Onhwa’ Lumina, you can visit their official website.

Where: 110, rue Grand Chef Thonnakona, Wendake, QC

Tickets: $14.50 to $29 (can be purchased here)