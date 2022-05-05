10 remarkable things to do this weekend in Montreal: May 6 to 8

As we settle into the first weekend of the new month, Montreal is offering a slew of fun things to do to keep yourself busy.

There’s a city-wide pizza festival going on, the weather is expected to hover around the 15ºC mark, there are some toe-tapping concerts, and much more.

Here is what should be on your radar this weekend, May 6 to 8.

ZZ Top’s rescheduled show from May 2020 is taking place this weekend in Laval. The American rock band formed in 1969, will be rocking out a packed Place Bell with special guest Cheap Trick.

When: Sunday, May 7

Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Price: Starting at $73.50, available online

A city-wide pizza festival has kicked off across Montreal (and Canada), where local spots vie to become the city’s pizza king, as voted by customers.

When: From now until May 14

Time: Varies per location

Where: 27 restaurants across Montreal (full list available here)

Price: $12.75 – $40

As seen on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan and Just For Laughs, New York’s Nathan Macintosh tackles fast food, cell phones, allergies, apartments, and crowd work at the famous The Comedy Nest this weekend.

He’ll be joined by local emcees and openers from Montreal comedians.

Have a laugh or two this weekend.

When: May 5,6, and 7

Time: 8 and 10:30 pm (on Friday and Saturday)

Where: The Comedy Nest

Price: $6 – $17.50, available online

Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.

Be sure to reserve your spot online.

When: From now until September

Time: Wednesday 5 – 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday, 10 am – 12 am; Saturday 9 am – 12 am; Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: 301 Rue Saint-Antoine O

Price: $24 – $32

Gang of Youths is an indie rock band out of Australia and they’ll be stopping by Montreal this weekend as part of their world your to promote their newest album “Angel in Real Time,” which absolutely slaps.

When: Saturday, May 7

Time: 8 pm

Where: Le Studio TD

Price: Starts at $34.50, available online

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave

Price: $8.25 – $16.50, available online

Take to the friendly skies of Montreal this weekend.

Dorval Aviation is offering professional city tours from the comfort of a Cessna — a single-engine light aircraft taking off out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

The 45-minute flight climbs to 1,500 feet and flies over all the city’s gorgeous landmarks for a cool $300.

Think of all the photo ops…

When: Every day

Time: 8 am – 5 pm

Where: Take off from YUL Airport

Price: $300 each, available online

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $18.75

They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.

For the first time in Quebec, a museum showcasing the National Museum of Denmark’s magnificent Viking collection has arrived in Montreal. Last week, the “VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas” exhibit kicked off at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History and will remain open to the public until October.

When: From now until October 10

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $8 – $25

Written by Canadian playwright Miranda Rose Hall, follow the story of a dramaturg who must retell the story of life on Earth, including all the great extinctions, at the timeless Centaur Theatre.

The story is full of hope, humour, and heart, and symbolizes the importance of our planet.

When: From now until May 15

Time: 2 and 8 pm

Where: Centaur Theatre

Price: $60, available online