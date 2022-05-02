All 27 Montreal spots taking part in city-wide two-week-long pizza festival

Things in Montreal are about to get greasy. The good type of pizza greasy.

La Pizza Week Canada — brought to Canadians by the fine folks at La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week — has kicked off two weeks of pies in Montreal.

The format will function the same as the popular poutine and burger festivals, featuring a slew of restaurants across Montreal offering their take on pizzas for both dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The Montreal branch of La Pizza Week runs from May 1 to 14 and features 27 different spots dishing out their own signature take on the classic dish. Pizza lovers will also be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website.

Now might be the time to dig out those stretchy pants from the closet.

The second edition of La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Prices range from $12.75 to $40 per pie.

Don’t forget: when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.

Here’s a list and the prices of Montreal restaurants that are taking part in this month’s pizza-palooza:

Slice + Soda

“Beyond Mexico”

$40

“Chicken Parisien”

$35.99

“10-inch Marinos Smoked Meat Pizza

$14.95

“Mortadolce”

$21

“Zucchine, ricotta, et zestes de citron”

$12.75

“12-inch Pizza Special”

$25

“Margherita re Umberto”

$17

“Lo Dico Pepperoni”

$14

“Pizza Bianco”

$26

“Pizza Épinards”

$19.99

“La Special Pete’s”

$21

“La Rafinée”

$22

“Margherita Pizza”

$16

“Spinach and Artichoke Dip Pizza”

$20

“Pizzaburger”

$16.50

“Brie & Caramelized Onions”

$24

“Alt-o-Max”

$17.95

“La Smoked Meat”

$31

“Pizza Med”

$12.95

“La Saint-Viateur”

$19

“Chef Special”

$15.95

“GIGI”

$19

“Cubanelle”

$24

“Pizza Vegan”

$16.99

“Eatalie Deluxe Pizza”

$32.95

“La Paysanne”

$18

“Cacio if you can”

$35