10 things to do during a rainy weekend in Montreal: April 8 to 10

Montreal is looking like it’s going to be hit with a lot of grey this weekend, with a mixed bag of precipitation in the cards for tonight, some sunshine on Saturday, and rainfall on Sunday.

Luckily, there’s a combination of fun indoor things to do across the island.

Here’s what’s worth checking out in Montreal this weekend as we set our sights towards the mid-mark of April and hopefully some warmer, drier weather.

Art Souterrain highlights 40 local and international artists across six kilometres of Montreal’s Underground City, offering up more than 35 free activities and exhibitions.

When: From now until June 30

Time: Various times

Where: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal and Cité Internationale

Price: Free

In celebration of the opening of their new Plateau location, Cafe Lido is running an unbeatable promotion this weekend: Free cannoli for every customer from April 9 to 10.

And these dolce delights aren’t your run-of-the-mill pastries either. Lido’s savoury little shells are filled with a wide assortment of homemade ricotta fillings, such as pistachio, Nutella, amaretti, Oreo, red velvet, and more. In fact, there are at least 12 different flavours at any given time.

When: April 9 and 10

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 957 Avenue Mont-Royal E

Mogwai

Mogwai is a Scottish post-rock band, formed in 1995 in Glasgow. The band consists of Stuart Braithwaite, Barry Burns, Dominic Aitchison, and Martin Bulloch.

They’ll be rocking out.

When: Saturday, April 9

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Corona Theatre, 2490 Notre-Dame

Price: $115, available online

Drag brunches are making their way back to Montreal’s Time Out Market for the first time since Halloween.

The “Spring Fling” Drag Show, hosted by none other than Montreal drag legend Barbada de Barbades, will be an extravagant, and, most importantly, completely free event that blends gastronomical delights and extravagant performers.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Barbades, and some of her fellow queens will entertain diners as they indulge in brunch specialties from every one of the food hall’s eateries. While the event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, brunch options will be available until 3 pm.

Where: 705 Saint-Catherine Street W,

When: Sunday, April 10

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Price: Free

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until April 10

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39; tickets only available online

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When: From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28; available online

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.

Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 250 Rang des Vingt Cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave

Battle the rainy weekend with some hardcore waves. Montreal isn’t located on the coast, but you can still tackle some killer tides.

Oasis Surf in Brossard is an indoor pool open to amateur and experienced surfers looking to ride the waves.

It’s radical.

The venue also has tropical food and drinks, including margaritas, pina coladas, and daiquiris.