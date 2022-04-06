New Italian Montreal hotspot is handing out free cannoli this weekend

In celebration of the opening of their new Plateau location, Cafe Lido is running an unbeatable promotion this weekend: Free cannoli for every customer from April 9 to 10.

And these dolce delights aren’t your run-of-the-mill pastries either. Lido’s savoury little shells are filled with a wide assortment of homemade ricotta fillings, such as pistachio, Nutella, amaretti, Oreo, red velvet, and more. In fact, there are at least 12 different flavours at any given time.

While their pastries are a treat on their own, Lido, named after the city of Catanzaro Lido in Italy, is perhaps best known for their sandwiches ⁠— particularly the ones that include their to-die-for homemade porchetta. Other fan favourites include homemade arancini and pizza.

Put it all together, top it off with un bel caffè, and you’ve got yourself one of the best lunches in town.

Lido opened its primary location in Verdun back in 2020. Co-owner Anthony Montuoro told Daily Hive that the idea to expand with a second location comes from a desire and the willingness to meet growing demand.

“We felt bad that we couldn’t necessarily house all the people at once to sit down, enjoy coffee, and just relax and not feel like they’re on a time limit,” says Montuoro. He also promised the addition of an outdoor terrasse at the new location during the year’s warmer months.

“We wanted a bigger space where we can just kind of enjoy the process of owning a restaurant and spend quality time with our customers.”

So, if you find yourself in the Plateau this weekend, why not get yourself a free treat to welcome the hottest new eatery?

You might just be back for seconds.

Address: 957 Avenue Mont-Royal E

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm