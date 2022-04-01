Calendar flip! 12 things to do in Montreal this weekend: April 1 to 3

As we set our sights toward the new month (and the first full month of spring), Montreal is offering plenty of things to do to keep you busy.

There’s plenty of music, some food events, comedy, and everything in-between as we embark on April.

The forecast looks decent, calling for a sunny 7ºC Saturday to offset a rainy Sunday. Keep in mind; those April showers bring May flowers.

Here are a dozen fun things to do in Montreal this weekend while we await those May flowers.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cave (@nickcaveofficial)

Nick Cave, the Australian singer-songwriter, will be joining Aussie composer Warren Ellis for a night of sensational music at the timeless Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on Saturday.

When: Sunday, April 3

Time: 8 – 10 pm

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Price: $74 – $174; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kickback.mtl

Montreal’s rowdiest comedy show returns on Friday with a stellar lineup of comedians including Toronto’s Keith Pedro, Big Norm Alconcel, Montreal’s Eva Alexo and Vance Michel, along with some Calgarian and Vancouverite comedians.

The venue also gives out free shots to get the party started and then has a DJ spinning tunes for a wicked after party.

When: Friday, April 1

Time: 7 pm

Where: Secret location (shared after purchase)

Price: $26.09; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Théâtre Sainte-Catherine (@theatre.sainte_catherine)

If you’ve ever wanted to give improv comedy a go, Théâtre Sainte-Catherine is offering a free workshop this weekend.

Taught by experienced improvisers, this two-hour class will start you off on your path to be funny on the spot.

When: Sunday, April 3

Time: 4 pm – 6 pm

Where: Théâtre Ste-Catherine, 264 rue Sainte-Catherine Est

Price: Free

Les Cowboys Fringants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Cowboys Fringants (@lescowboysfringants)

Les Cowboys Fringants are a Quebec folk-rock music group formed in 1995 in Repentigny, Quebec

When: Saturday, April 2

Time: 8 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: $49; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until April 10

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39; tickets only available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Talent (@billytalentband)

Canadian rock band Billy Talent will be rockin’ out Place Bell to cap off the weekend alongside Rise Against.

When: Sunday, April 3

Time: 7 – 11 pm

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Price: Starting at $148; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port Steakhouse (@vieuxportsteakhouse)

The annual Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is summing up its three-week-long run this weekend.

The 14th annual Happening Gourmand features eleven of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants are participating, offering inexpensive full-course meals.

Check out all the participating spots right here.

When: From now until April 3

Time: Varying times

Where: Various spots

Price: under $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New City Gas (@newcitygas)

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When: From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Every outlet at Montreal’s biggest food court will be serving brunch from Saturday to Sunday.

Breakfast pizza? Brunch poutine? Middle Eastern, Indian, and Japanese eggs?

It’s got it all.

We’re talking 13 different brunch options, all at one spot. Go big.

When: April 2 & 3

Time: Brunch offered 11:30 am to 3 pm (open until 8 pm)

Where: 705 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest, Eaton Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mademoiselle montréal (@mademoiselle_montreal)

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Förena Cité Thermale (@forena_cite_thermale)

Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.

Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 250 Rang des Vingt Cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave