9 popular Montreal festivals set to make a comeback this year

Montreal hasn’t really felt like Montreal for the past 24 months.

The city, known for its spring and summertime festivals, has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after many cancellations, scaled-down versions, and postponements, it seems like the old Montreal we know and love is starting to rebound.

From a few landmark festivals to uniquely Montreal events, here are the events that (as of now) are slated to return to the city at one point this year.

Note that any of these festival comebacks could be subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

After two years of virtual shows and smaller outdoor versions, Just For Laughs is slated to return to Montreal this summer, and the world’s largest comedy festival has two big headliners to prove it: Kevin Hart and Bill Burr.

Hart will be at the Bell Centre on July 29, and Burr will be there the next day.

More shows and acts will be announced as the summer approaches. “Stay up to date on exciting announcements for the 2022 lineup, as part of the festival’s 40th anniversary!” says the JFL website.

When: July 13 to 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSHEAGA (@osheaga)

Quebec’s biggest music festival has announced the full lineup of bands, musicians, and artists who will be joining the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, and A$AP Rocky at this summer’s three-day outdoor bash.

The 15th edition of Osheaga returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29 to 31 after taking a two-year hiatus because of you-know-what.

When: July 29 to 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Grand Prix (@montrealgrandprix)

The biggest sporting event in Canada returns to Montreal for three days in June. Specific details have yet to be announced, but as of now, dates are set.

When: June 19 to 21

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Jazz de Montréal (@festivaljazzmtl)

The world’s largest jazz fest returns to Montreal for its 42nd edition this summer. After two years of virtual shows, the Montreal International Jazz Festival will return to its former glory.

Dozens of artists have been announced for this summer’s festival and can be found right here.

When: June 30 to July 9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📽️ Fantasia Festival (@fantasiafestival)

The 26th edition of Montreal’s biggest film festival is returning for almost three weeks this summer.

The full lineup has yet to be released, but organizers say, “we can’t wait to finally see you in person this summer,” on the festival’s social pages.

When: July 14 to August 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondial de la bière (@mondialbiere)

More than 400 beers from all over the world to welcome in spring. What more could you want?

When: May 19 to 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival TransAmériques (@ftamontreal)

The Festival TransAmériques is an annual dance and theatre festival held in Montreal. The 16th edition of the FTA will take place over a two-week period across all of Montreal.

When: May 25 to June 9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

Sparks will be flying over Montreal yet again as the international fireworks festival returns for a month.

Enjoy a new theme of fireworks every Wednesday and Saturday from the Old Port.

When: June 15 to July 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by îLESONIQ (@ilesoniq)

The electronic music festival ÎleSoniq is on its way back for three days in August. Acts include Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Sean Paul, and much more.

When: August 5 to 7

Note: We’ll keep you posted on the return of the Mural Festival and/or Piknic Electronik when new details are announced.